LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.79

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.79 and last traded at $110.37, with a volume of 12462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

