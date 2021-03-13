Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 76,919 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lyft were worth $31,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $330,946.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,362,907 shares of company stock valued at $136,096,518 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

