Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,588,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.60% of Lydall worth $77,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lydall by 240.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lydall by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,112,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

LDL opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $720.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

