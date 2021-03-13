Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

