Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

LAZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of LAZR opened at $27.46 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,456,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

