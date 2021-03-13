Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Virginia Boulet Sells 6,500 Shares

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.03 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

