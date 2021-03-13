Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives $21.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research firms have commented on LL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LL opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

