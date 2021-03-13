Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives $21.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.
Several research firms have commented on LL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Shares of LL opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $35.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
