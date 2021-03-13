LUKSO (LYXe) Achieves Market Cap of $96.57 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded up 59.5% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $96.57 million and approximately $11.80 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for about $25.39 or 0.00042200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00050490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.00681554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

LYXE is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

