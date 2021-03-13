Luis Rojo Sells 400 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $130.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. Stepan has a one year low of $72.10 and a one year high of $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Stepan by 55.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stepan in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,155,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,916,000 after buying an additional 67,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

