Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $171.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average is $164.56. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.47.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

