Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after purchasing an additional 427,064 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $171.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.47.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.