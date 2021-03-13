Loop Capital Cuts Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $33.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

XM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.94.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.