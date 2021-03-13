Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for about 1.6% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 112,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.72. 18,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $77.79.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.