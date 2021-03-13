Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.4% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5,450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 67,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,923,000 after buying an additional 66,551 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $451.47. 23,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $485.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.92. The stock has a market cap of $177.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

