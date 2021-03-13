Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $449.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,648. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $215.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

