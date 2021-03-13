Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) Short Interest Down 60.8% in February

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the February 11th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCR opened at $32.00 on Friday. Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69.

