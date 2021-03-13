LocalCoinSwap Price Up 67.8% Over Last 7 Days (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 67.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $3,144.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00061457 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001878 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,903,366 coins and its circulating supply is 51,690,590 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

