loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021 // Comments off

UBS Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE LDI opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Analyst Recommendations for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.