loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE LDI opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

