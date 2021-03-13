Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 926,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lizhi stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Lizhi as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lizhi alerts:

NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.14 million and a PE ratio of -10.52. Lizhi has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.