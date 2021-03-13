LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins Sells 2,144 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $118,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $55.06 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

