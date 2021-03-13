Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

LTHM has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE LTHM opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -215.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,264 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 34.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 440,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 2,007.2% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

