LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of LivaNova worth $32,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LIVN. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

