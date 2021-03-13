LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) Short Interest Down 69.7% in February

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the February 11th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

LIVK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19. LIV Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.