Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0098

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $3,914.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.88 or 0.00998455 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000119 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,450.58 or 1.00447282 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 714,851,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

