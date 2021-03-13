Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Short Interest Down 57.2% in February

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the February 11th total of 56,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCAP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.86. 81,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

