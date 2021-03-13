Linscomb & Williams Inc. Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 990,839 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,104,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,160,000 after acquiring an additional 637,107 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 239,858 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

CW stock opened at $119.89 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Also, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,924.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,558 shares of company stock valued at $976,920. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

