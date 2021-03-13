Linscomb & Williams Inc. Makes New $286,000 Investment in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold a total of 44,451 shares of company stock worth $2,379,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XEC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

XEC opened at $64.52 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

