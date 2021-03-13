Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $341,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $221.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $226.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.82 and a 200-day moving average of $175.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

