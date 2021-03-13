Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 774 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $260.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.05. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

