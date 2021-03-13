Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,263 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,864 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.91%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

