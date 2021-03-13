Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LIND has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 495,742 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

