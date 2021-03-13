Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
LIND has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.
Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 495,742 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
