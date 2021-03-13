Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$95.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LNR. TD Securities upped their target price on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$84.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Linamar has a one year low of C$24.57 and a one year high of C$91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.54, for a total transaction of C$254,558.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,494.26. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.82 per share, with a total value of C$3,391,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,564,000. Insiders have bought a total of 51,323 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,971 over the last quarter.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

