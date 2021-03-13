Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 7.7%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.54. 1,205,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,143,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,495,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,581,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,202,953 shares of company stock valued at $114,836,552. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 630.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 333,157 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

