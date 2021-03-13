Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,961 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.59. 12,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,110. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.47. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.