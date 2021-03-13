Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 579,400 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the February 11th total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,184,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2,359.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 329,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 315,874 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,307,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,958 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 127,329 shares in the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 718,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,592. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

