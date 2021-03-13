Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) rose 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 27,325,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 21,618,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

