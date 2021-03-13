Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $14,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $80,252,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.