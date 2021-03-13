Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel Sells 293 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of LII stock opened at $297.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.
About Lennox International
Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
