Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel Sells 293 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LII stock opened at $297.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

