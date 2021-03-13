Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the February 11th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LVHD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,161. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 611.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 120,864 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

