Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 117.0% from the February 11th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.1 days.

Shares of INFR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $30.78. 15,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $31.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.44% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.