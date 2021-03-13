Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.