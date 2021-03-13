Lead Wallet (LEAD) One Day Volume Tops $1.76 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Lead Wallet token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.55 or 0.00460950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00049007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.11 or 0.00550057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00078533 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

