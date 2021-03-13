Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 258,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 32,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Shares of LGI remained flat at $$18.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,204. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

