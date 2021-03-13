Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,679,111 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,611,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679,111 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $217,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 617.8% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.