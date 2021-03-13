Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,555,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919,471 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Boston Scientific worth $343,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

