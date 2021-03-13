Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022,782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Unilever worth $258,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $172,905,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

