Laurentian Boosts CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Price Target to C$4.25

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE:DOC opened at C$2.24 on Tuesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a one year low of C$1.85 and a one year high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.33.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
