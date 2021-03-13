Laurentian Boosts CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Price Target to C$4.25

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:DOC opened at C$2.24 on Tuesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a one year low of C$1.85 and a one year high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.33.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.