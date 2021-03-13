Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 884,928 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 188.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 463,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 302,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 199,922 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,147,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,263. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LSCC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

LSCC opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

