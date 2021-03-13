Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $73.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

LVS opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

