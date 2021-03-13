LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €49.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 24.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.79 ($78.57).

LXS stock opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1 year high of €66.78 ($78.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.49.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

